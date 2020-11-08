LINA (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. LINA has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $14,265.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00326117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.03462458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00026488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00023097 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,774,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

