Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

LIN stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

