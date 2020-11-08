Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

