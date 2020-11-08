Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $918.69

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $918.69 and traded as high as $928.60. Lowland Investment shares last traded at $922.45, with a volume of 19,278 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 918.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 945.31. The firm has a market cap of $244.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.52%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

