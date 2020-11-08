Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,619. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after buying an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

