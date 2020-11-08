Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) (MQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.35 on December 22nd

Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$106.39.

Get Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) alerts:

In other Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) news, insider Glenn Stevens bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$127.50 ($91.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.