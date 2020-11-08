Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) (MQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.35 on December 22nd

Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$106.39.

In other Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) news, insider Glenn Stevens bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$127.50 ($91.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

