Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.