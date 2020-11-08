Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,500 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

NYSE ET opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

