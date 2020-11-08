ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.24-3.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.24-3.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners upgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

