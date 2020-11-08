ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.24-3.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.24-3.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
