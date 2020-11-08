Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.56. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 629,774 shares trading hands.

MOZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 million and a PE ratio of -78.06. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.