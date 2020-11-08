Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.90

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.90 and traded as high as $49.40. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 1,699,711 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

