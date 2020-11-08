Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,789. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

