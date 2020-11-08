Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

