Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.