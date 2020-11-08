Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.85. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 76,921 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.