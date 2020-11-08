McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

