McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit