McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $178.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

