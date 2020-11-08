MCO Reaches Market Cap of $23.46 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. MCO has a market cap of $23.46 million and $11.85 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00009791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, Livecoin and ABCC. Over the last week, MCO has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00321718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.03433963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00027553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bit-Z, ABCC, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, DDEX, Cashierest, LATOKEN, YoBit, BigONE, Bittrex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

