Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Medpace worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,484,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $899,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,175.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,965 shares of company stock worth $37,945,140 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

