MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%.
MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.
In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.
