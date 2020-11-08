MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

