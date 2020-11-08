MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,198.88.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,485.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,008.91. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,286.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

