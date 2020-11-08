Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

