Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.60-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $877.72672-886.1664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.14 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 24.87-24.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,181.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.22 and a 200 day moving average of $882.43. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

