Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

