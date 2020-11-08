Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $223.72 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.