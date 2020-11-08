Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.85. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 49,400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 50.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

