Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $4.16. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 277,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.95.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

