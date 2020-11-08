Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $230.67 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.