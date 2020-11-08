Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mondelez have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from efficient pricing strategies, which drove organic revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Also, the company's top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the eighth successive time and increased year over year. Moreover, management provided impressive organic revenue and earnings outlook for 2020. Certainly, Mondelez’s focus on brand building through innovation and lucrative acquisitions bodes well. Apart from this, the company is on track with its robust cost-saving efforts. However, Mondelez is witnessing various coronavirus-related restrictions and challenging economic circumstances in some emerging markets. Additionally, the company anticipates unfavorable foreign currency translations to hurt performance in 2020.”

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.