Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.63 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

