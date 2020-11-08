Morgan Stanley Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238,898 shares of company stock worth $799,198,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Solar by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 211,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Solar by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

