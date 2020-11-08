Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $12.45. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 60,444 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.07. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

In other Mothercare plc (MTC.L) news, insider Andrew Cook bought 862,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

