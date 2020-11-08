MSA Safety Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,994 shares of company stock worth $8,478,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

