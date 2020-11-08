MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

MSA stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,405 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

