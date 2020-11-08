MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $139,630.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00.

MSA opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after acquiring an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 46.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

