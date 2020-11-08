M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lifted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

