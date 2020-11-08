Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYOK stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Myokardia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen cut Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.