MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) (LON:MYSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) (LON:MYSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average

Nov 8th, 2020

MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) (LON:MYSQ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSQ)

MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.

