Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.90

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.90 and traded as low as $12.75. Nasstar shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market cap of $641.31 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.90.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

