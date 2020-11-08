National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

