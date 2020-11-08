nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

NCNO stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

