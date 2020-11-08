Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company's products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada."

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Neovasc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.83. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Neovasc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

