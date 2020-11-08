NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $155,625.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.01. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

