Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

