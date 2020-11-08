NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

NXTC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.53. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Earnings History for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit