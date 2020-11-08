NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

NXTC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.53. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

