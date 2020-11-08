NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 17.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 78.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 756,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,015,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 569,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Rowe increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

