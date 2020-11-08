NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

