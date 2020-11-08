NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Boosted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for about 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.90% of NiSource worth $76,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $19,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

