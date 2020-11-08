NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, NIX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. NIX has a market cap of $3.29 million and $131,210.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,167.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.02921213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.01719271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00395736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00769357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00384545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,911,628 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.