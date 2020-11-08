NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

NMIH stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

